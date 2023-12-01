News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough hotel hosting Christmas dog event 'Santa Paws' for third year in a row

The Bike & Boot hotel in Scarborough is hosting its annual Christmas event for dog for the third year!
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:19 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:20 GMT
Bike & Boot is giving your four-legged friends the chance to meet Santa and get a photo with the big man in his grotto.

The event will take place at the Bike & Boot hotel on Cliff Bridge Terrace on Sunday, December 10, between 11am and 2pm.

The event is free for guests, and £5 per dog for non-guests.

Santa Paws will be meeting good doggos and available for photos if requested, and they’ll also be running a Lucky Dip too.

Anyone who eats in the Bareca can have a free go on the Lucky Dip (separate one for children and dogs) and if they’d just like to stop by without dining it’s £5 a go.

No booking or reservation is needed for the restaurant, they are just spreading a bit of Christmas cheer by the seaside.

The same event at their Peak District hotel, same dates and times.

The Bike & Boot Hotel is specially designed to cater for canines, with all the right facilities to ensure they have the perfect stay. Dogs are able to roam everywhere in the hotel, other than a selection of pet-free bedrooms. They can join their owners in the Bareca (bar-restaurant-café), the free Film Club and the relaxing retreat rooms.

