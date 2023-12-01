Scarborough hotel hosting Christmas dog event 'Santa Paws' for third year in a row

The Bike & Boot hotel in Scarborough is hosting its annual Christmas event for dog for the third year!

The Bike & Boot hotel in Scarborough is hosting its annual Christmas event for dog for the third year!

Bike & Boot is giving your four-legged friends the chance to meet Santa and get a photo with the big man in his grotto.

The event will take place at the Bike & Boot hotel on Cliff Bridge Terrace on Sunday, December 10, between 11am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is free for guests, and £5 per dog for non-guests.

Santa Paws will be meeting good doggos and available for photos if requested, and they’ll also be running a Lucky Dip too.

Anyone who eats in the Bareca can have a free go on the Lucky Dip (separate one for children and dogs) and if they’d just like to stop by without dining it’s £5 a go.

No booking or reservation is needed for the restaurant, they are just spreading a bit of Christmas cheer by the seaside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same event at their Peak District hotel, same dates and times.