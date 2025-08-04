Scarborough Hotel launches gruelling ‘Boot to Boot’ charity challenge for Royal Marines
Taking place from October 6 to 11, participants will embark on ‘Boot to Boot’, a five-day, 100-mile challenge that begins at the Bike and Boot in Scarborough and ends at the hotel’s sister location in the Peak District.
The route, split into five 20-mile legs, will test walkers and cyclists as they journey across rugged terrain and picturesque countryside, raising vital funds for serving and former Royal Marines and their families.
The event is being delivered in partnership with Challenge The Wild, a team of ex-service professionals known for their immersive, team-based expeditions.
Together with the full support of the Royal Marines Charity, this challenge is designed to push boundaries, foster camaraderie, and celebrate resilience.
“Boot to Boot is more than a physical challenge—it’s a show of solidarity and support for the incredible men and women of the Royal Marines community,” said Simon Kershaw, Director at Bike & Boot. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Challenge The Wild and The Royal Marines Charity for this meaningful initiative.”
Donations can be made via the event’s JustGiving page, and anyone interested in participating — individually or as a team — is encouraged to get in touch.
Funds raised will go directly to The Royal Marines Charity, which supports serving and former Royal Marines and their families, helping them face life’s toughest battles.
For further information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].
