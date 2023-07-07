Scarborough house builders team up with Cayton Primary School to create wildlife garden

The David Wilson Homes wildlife-friendly gardens are created in partnership with the RSPB and have been specially designed to nurture the local wildlife.

David Wilson Homes believe it is important to encourage wildlife in gardens and create spaces where wildlife can flourish so their garden in the brand-new show homes at the St Johns View development in Cayton feature bat and bird boxes, hedgehog homes, bee hotels, bird-feeding stations and a pond, helping to give nature a home.

As part of the launch, David Wilson Homes partnered with Cayton Primary School in order to help take the garden one step further and invite the pupils to design their very own hedgehog and bird cut-outs, on wooden templates.

The Year Three class with their wilflife garden.

Mr Vasey, Assistant Headteacher and Year Three Teacher at Cayton Primary School, said: ”We’re so pleased that Barratt Homes worked with our Year Three class on the importance of creating habitats for wildlife in our gardens.

"It was great to see the pupils being creative and they particularly enjoyed watching the forklift demonstration on site. We’d like to thank Barratt Developments for the opportunity to learn and add to the wildlife garden”

Working with the local housebuilder, the Year Three class of Cayton Primary School were tasked with decorating wooden animal shapes. The pupils, aged seven to eight years, were creative with their designs and visited the development to explore the garden and give their decorated animals a new home at the development.

