News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Scarborough house builders team up with Cayton Primary School to create wildlife garden

Local housebuilder, David Wilson Homes, teamed up with Cayton Primary School to celebrate the opening of its wildlife-friendly garden at the St Johns View development in Cayton.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

The David Wilson Homes wildlife-friendly gardens are created in partnership with the RSPB and have been specially designed to nurture the local wildlife.

David Wilson Homes believe it is important to encourage wildlife in gardens and create spaces where wildlife can flourish so their garden in the brand-new show homes at the St Johns View development in Cayton feature bat and bird boxes, hedgehog homes, bee hotels, bird-feeding stations and a pond, helping to give nature a home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the launch, David Wilson Homes partnered with Cayton Primary School in order to help take the garden one step further and invite the pupils to design their very own hedgehog and bird cut-outs, on wooden templates.

The Year Three class with their wilflife garden.The Year Three class with their wilflife garden.
The Year Three class with their wilflife garden.
Most Popular

Mr Vasey, Assistant Headteacher and Year Three Teacher at Cayton Primary School, said: ”We’re so pleased that Barratt Homes worked with our Year Three class on the importance of creating habitats for wildlife in our gardens.

"It was great to see the pupils being creative and they particularly enjoyed watching the forklift demonstration on site. We’d like to thank Barratt Developments for the opportunity to learn and add to the wildlife garden”

Working with the local housebuilder, the Year Three class of Cayton Primary School were tasked with decorating wooden animal shapes. The pupils, aged seven to eight years, were creative with their designs and visited the development to explore the garden and give their decorated animals a new home at the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at St John's View Development, commented: “It is crucial to emphasise the importance of building habitats in our gardens, and we would like to thank the pupils at the Cayton Primary School for creating their amazing designs, we hope this encourages other families to make their own habitats and build awareness of how vital wildlife is.”

Read More
IN PICTURES: The 14 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in Scarborough a...
Related topics:David Wilson HomesCaytonScarboroughBarratt HomesRSPB