Scarborough independent travel expert Andy Grayson's quiz night to boost Ukraine appeal - how to get involved

Andy Grayson, of Not Just Travel, the independent travel advisor in the town, has organised a fundraiser for Ukraine

The fundraising event will take place at the Jam Jar Café, Victoria Road, Scarborough, on Thursday May 12 at 6.30pm.

“As the world of travel begins to open up again, we are also acutely aware of the war in Ukraine and the devastating effects," said Andy, of Not Just Travel, the independent travel advisor in the town.

“Many of us want to help in some way, and our general knowledge quiz night will raise funds for the British Red Cross appeal.

“I have been very fortunate as I’ve travelled extensively around the world and my love of travel inspired me to undertake a change about three years ago.

“Of course, it has been a challenging two years for everyone and with the Ukraine Crisis still so prominent in our minds, this event will hopefully go some way to helping those affected.”