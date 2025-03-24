Scarborough international environmental photographer returns to hold lectures
Spanning a period of 26 years, Mr Caton has spent the last 19 years living almost entirely on the road, documenting the ravages of climate change in some of the world’s poorest countries, his work having been published globally and exhibited in 10 countries.
The talks titled ‘Unyielding Floods’ both of which are free to attend, are to be held at St. Mark’s Church in Coldyhill Lane on Thursday March 27 at 7pm and at The Old Parcels Office on Saturday March 29 which also features music from folk duo The Blow-Ins, also commencing at 7pm.
Originally from Scarborough, Mr. Caton has very recently launched a Kickstarter campaign with the goal to raise £8,000 in 35 days to publish a coffee table book documenting four years of devastating floods in South Sudan with his ambitious target already having reached the £2,000 mark.
Travelling across Asia, South America and Africa Mr Caton has specialised in documenting critical issues in the developing world, with a particular focus on climate-related crises.
His latest long-term project covering these floods, which have persisted for five years.
Mr Caton said “Over the past four years, I have been capturing the devastating impact of flooding in South Sudan - a project that has since earned eight international awards, has been exhibited and published globally, and is now recognized as one of our time's most critical flood photo essays. My Scarborough talks will focus primarily on this work”.
Having recently returned to my hometown of Scarborough Mr Caton also stated: “Much of my photography work has been put on hold due to recent cuts to international aid in both the US and the UK. In response, I have launched the Kickstarter campaign to transform this powerful flood photo essay into a book”.
An example of Mr. Caton’s work was exhibited during the Big Ideas By The Sea Festival at St. Mary’s Church in 2023.
