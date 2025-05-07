Scarborough Library column: Community events to mark Local History Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough Library is showing they are a hub for the community in town as they arrange a whole host of activities for everyone in May.

May marks Local History Month, and so the library has four special events to celebrate.

On Thursday May 8, they will celebrate 80 years of VE Day, honouring stories of the past with fellow residents and families.

Three activities will take place:

Scarborough Library.

- 11am to 12:30pm: Animated Objects will host an informal drop-in, exploring memories of Scarborough’s Seaside and its iconic attractions.

- 1.30pm to 2.30pm: The library will welcome guests to reflect on how VE Day was marked in Scarborough in 1945.

- 3pm: A nostalgic afternoon of 40s music, imagery, a live performance by the Scarborough Wellbeing Choir, plus tea and scones!

This is a wonderful chance to reflect, connect and celebrate together.

On Tuesday May 13, the Scarborough Library Archive Group, in association with Scarborough Archaeological and Historic Society, will be giving a talk about The Importance of Early Aviation in Scarborough and The Area.

This is being run by the same people who ran the Gala Land talk.

On Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24, the Last Train To Whitby model railway exhibit is coming back for a second time!

If you missed out last time, now is the chance to see it.

On Thursday May 29, the Anne Bronte Society will be giving a free talk in the library about the famous literary great from 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Titled Anne Brontë: Tracing her footsteps in Scarborough, the talk traces Anne’s footsteps through Scarborough when she lived here, and her last few days, drawing together aspects of her life that inspired her works.

There are also other events taking place, including an author talk with best-seller John Connolly.

This will take place on Wednesday May 14, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale in the foyer or over the phone.

There is also the Colouring For Mindfulness session on Monday May 12 at 11am, followed by the MIND Poetry Appreciation Group at 1pm.

IDAS hold a drop-in session every third Tuesday of the month at 1pm, and Coventry University hold a drop-in session every last Friday of the month. At 10am

This month, there is also a health hub drop-in on Thursday 15 at 1pm, and an energy advice drop-in on Friday 23 at 11am.

For more information on events the library run, please give them a visit or check out their Facebook page.