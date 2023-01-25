The improvements, which will see the library close from February 18 to May 22, have been informed by hundreds of comments and suggestions for the new layout and services from local people and partner organisations.

Work will include relocating the children’s library to the front of the building into a larger, brighter area with better facilities for children and families.

There will also be a new IT area and community and exhibition space, as well as new shelving and furniture, device charging points, redecoration and carpeting.

Artist's impression of the library computer area

Funding has also been set aside for new books ready for the reopening of the library.

The library secured £200,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports/Arts Council England Libraries Improvement Fund.

This, backed by a further £250,000 investment from North Yorkshire County Council, will fund the reconfiguration of the ground floor to create a brighter, more attractive space.

Plans for the improvements are on display at the library.

Artist's impression of the children's section of Scarborough Library.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “The changes will result in a welcoming, modern space that meets the changing needs of the community.

“By creating more flexible areas, we can look forward to working more closely with a range of partners to deliver activities to benefit local people.

"Scarborough library currently attracts more than 10,000 visits every month and I am confident that the improvements will result in it welcoming many more people.”

Customers will be able to borrow extra books to cover the closure period and arrangements have been made to cover home library service deliveries.

Artist's impression of the meeting booths area at Scarborough Library.

People needing to access essential services online will be able to use two dedicated computers at the Customer First centre on St Nicholas Street.

The nearest facilities for people wanting to visit a library during the closure are Newby and Scalby, More Than Books at Eastfield and Derwent Valley Bridge in Ayton – visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries for details of opening times.

The mobile library will also visit Scarborough’s Aberdeen Walk on Mondays, excluding bank holidays, between 2pm and 4pm during the closure period.

How the main library area will look when renovations are complete.

