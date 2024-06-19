Scarborough lifeboat crew raises more than £2,000 in RNLI Mayday campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several crew and their families from Scarborough Lifeboat Station took part as a team for the RNLI’s Mayday fundraising campaign during May, raising £2,086 so far.

The Mayday Mile attracted more than 4,800 entrants across the UK and Ireland, with the total raised in excess of £463,000, with donations still coming in.

The total distance travelled out of all the entrants taking part in this year's Mayday Mile is in excess of 112,000 miles.

Out of these totals the Scarborough lifeboat team consisting of several of the crew and their families have raised £2,086 and have covered 1,467 miles.

Some of the Scarborough RNLI crew having a final walk of the 2024 Mayday mile.

The Scarborough RNLI team has raised enough money to fully protect a inshore (ILB) crew member with all the clothing and safety items so they can continue to save lives at sea on the D class lifeboat.

Cost breakdown for an inshore lifeboat crew kit:

• Drysuit for ILB crew member £804

• Thermal suit for ILB crew member £230

• Lifejacket £590

• Helmet £350

• Seagoing gloves £25

As most of the crew were having to complete their walks while carrying a pager and had to be able to respond if required, a lot of them did their daily walks around the harbour and seafront.

On the final day, some of the crew and their families were spoilt by a display of bottle nose dolphins breaching and leaping as they met up for a final walk around the harbour and South Bay.

Roger Buxton, RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager at Scarborough, said: “Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water.

“Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, the crew and many other people have helped to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

“I am immensely proud of the team and other entrants for stepping up this year, as a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”