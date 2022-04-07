Scarborough lifeboat station has a new face at the helm
Roger Buxton took over from Andy Volans as lifeboat operations manager at a monthly meeting of the operations team.
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:59 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:00 am
Andy, who was in the post for nearly four years, isn’t leaving the RNLI. He is a designated launch authority (DLA) and a member of the water-safety team.
Roger, pictured on the right, joined Scarborough RNLI as a DLA two years ago.
A past commodore of Scarborough Yacht Club, he has over 40 years seagoing experience, in the commercial and leisure sectors.