The lifeboathouse Remembrance Service in 2019.

Last year’s service was cancelled because of Covid-19.

The service will be conducted by Rev Graham Morgan and Alan Courtney. It will follow one at Queen Street Central Hall, which will begin at 9.30am. It will feature the blessing of standards and wreaths, a drumhead ceremony and poppies falling during the two-minute silence.

Veterans, standard bearers, wreath-carriers, members of the lifeboat crew and coastguard team, army, air and sea cadets will then parade down to the harbour for the lifeboathouse service, beginning at 10.30am.

The West Pier car park will be partially closed to allow spectators to congregate. High tide will be at 1pm so people should be able to stand on the beach. The lifeboathouse will have less standing and seating room indoors than previously.

Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI, will make a reading. Music will be played by organist Francis Appleby.

Maroons will be discharged to signal the start and finish of the silence; they are being paid for by South Bay Traders Association.

The wreaths will be laid out at the lifeboathouse and taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial later. They used to be laid on the sea from a small Sub-Aqua Club vessel, the Richard S. If the weather allows, biodegradable poppies will be laid on the sea, near the harbour entrance, instead.