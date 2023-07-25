Scarborough Lifeboat Station volunteers complete Lyke Wake Walk while carrying stretcher

Volunteers from Scarborough Lifeboat Station have completed the Lyke Wake Walk in less than 20 hours, while carrying a mannequin strapped to a stretcher along the whole route.

The 67km Lyke Wake Walk follows a path from Osmotherley to Ravenscar across the North York Moors.

With testing climbs and a total ascent of 4800ft the walk is a test of both the participants mental and physical ability.

Adam Sheader, IOBD Class Helm and member of the ALB crew said: “It was very cold, very wet and very long.

"In total five guys did the whole walk, but as a team we got across the line with the stretcher.

"The weather was horrendous and it dropped to 8 degrees overnight.

"Praise must go to our chairman Colin Woodhead, who is 79-years-old and completed the whole walk in under 20 hours – he put me to shame!

"We’re all very achy and there are a few blisters and a few muscle strains, but everyone is in very good spirits.”

Throughout the challenge, team members shard photos and videos with supporters, each with a link to their Just Giving page from which all funds raised will go to buy safety equipment to help the crew continue their life-saving work.

In one video update, crew member Paul Dixon said the volunteers were ‘soaked but smiling’, he said: “We’ve had rain and drizzle the whole way. We’ve been through bogs way over our shoes.

“We’ve carried on through the wind, rain, darkness, fog, allsorts, but we’re doing this to raise money for our local station so we can carry on saving lives at sea by raising vital funds.”

To add your contribution to the team’s total, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/scarborough-rnli-lykewaywalk2023

Photo credits: Paul Dixon, Jason Hedges, Adam Sheader and Phillip Chittenden

1 . Scarborough Lifeboat Station volunteers complete the Lyke Wake Walk Chairman Colin Woodhead, 79, leads the way Photo: Scarborough Lifeboat Station Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Lifeboat Station volunteers complete the Lyke Wake Walk The route across the moors Photo: Scarborough Lifeboat Station Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Lifeboat Station volunteers complete the Lyke Wake Walk The dummy was securely fastened to the stretcher! Photo: Scarborough Lifeboat Station Photo Sales

4 . Scarborough Lifeboat Station volunteers complete the Lyke Wake Walk Conditions were appalling Photo: Scarborough Lifeboat Station Photo Sales

