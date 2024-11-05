A clifftop garden where roses are replaced with fire, and a Victorian spa will be two of the venues reimagined through fire and light this winter as Scarborough Lights returns to the town.

The event will see installations, sculptures and performances bring the resort to life during the dark winter months.

One of the most ambitious projects will be The Fire Garden, by Culture Creative, who have created fire installations in venues including Kew Gardens.

The event takes place in the Rose Garden in Scarborough’s South Cliff.

From 18 December for five nights, the garden which normally hosts fragrant blooms, will be lit by 230 Roman candles, each burning at around 5000C – flaming blooms which resist the winter cold to create a stunning display of light and heat, and a haunting soundtrack.

Kaleidoscopic lights shining on the ground and giant Edison lights in the trees will add to the walk-through spectacle of illuminated hedges in this unique event, which culminates in live fire displays!

Scarborough Lights 2024 will open with a return to St Mary’s Church on 15 November for a series of installations on the theme of ‘reflections’, all designed by local artists.

Animated Objects have created The Tree of Dedications, Reflections and Memories, featuring stars created by local residents.

Adrian Riley’s Light In Darkness is a meditative and hypnotic piece using words which appear and vanish in the darkness, sometimes alone, sometimes creating phrases.

Astrophotographers Astro Dog will be installing their own mini-planetarium within the church, using starscapes and timelapse photography to tell the story of the night sky, along with light boxes displaying photographs of the night sky and the galaxy that lies beyond.

Scarborough Spa’s exterior will be illuminated throughout the whole festival, but the displays move inside from December 5 when the bandstand in the open-air Sun Court is transformed into an Aquarium of Light.

The windows will become portals into a sea-themed display, including a central sculpture and five large panels created by local groups.

On six evenings – December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 – Dance Ahead will bring the scene alive in interactive performances within the Spa – dance, light and music, creating an unforgettable experience.

Julian Caddy, the man responsible for organising the three-year Scarborough Fair project, said: “These are just three of the highlights of the festival, focusing on individual installations, but the ambition for this light festival stretches right across the town for over five weeks.

“We’re illuminating some of Scarborough’s most beautiful buildings, from the Spa to the Castle.

"The boats in the harbour will be lit up each evening creating a magical coastal scene; the town’s Christmas lights will be extended, and residents are even putting displays in their own homes as part of our Advent Calendar – Scarborough is set to be a beacon in the middle of the winter.

"We hope residents and visitors alike will share this special event.”

Much of this year’s festival is accessible free of charge, with suggested contributions for events including the Aquarium of Light and Reflections at St Mary’s Church, to make it accessible for as many people as possible.

Tickets for the Fire Garden are just £5 per person.

Visiting www.scarboroughfair.uk online for more information and tickets for Scarborough Lights.