New Year dippers in Scarborough ready to brave the icy North Sea.

For those bold enough to take part, the Scarborough Lions are once again organising the New Year’s Day dip on the South Bay beach.

Originating over two decades ago, this annual event which now attracts more than 125 participants, has become firmly established as part of the traditional beach activities every festive season.

Registration begins at 10.30am near the Lions minibus with changing facilities available at Scarborough Rowing Club.

After the closing of registration at 12.15pm, the participants will be called onto the beach area for the judging of fancy dress costumes by The Mayor at 12.30pm.

At approximately 12.45pm, the Town Crier will call the countdown with the assistance of the onlookers and the invariably pensive-looking dippers.

Scarborough Lions President Alan Deacon said: “Each dipper is encouraged to find sponsors for their participation, with 75% going to their nominated charity, and the remaining 25% into the Scarborough Lions charity account.

"Every donation given to Lions, 100% goes to help those in need, no money is used to pay for the administration or set up costs, this is covered by the Lions themselves.

“The event benefits from the help, during the run-up, and on the day, from club members and local organisations such as the rowing club, lifeboat house, Sub Aqua Club, Mountain Rescue along with the Town Crier and Mayor.”

Local beneficiaries of the Lions’ fundraising activities can range from an individual request to one that will benefit all within the community, such as the defibrillator outside the lifeboat house, with another planned to be installed in the Falsgrave area.

“Scarborough Lions are grateful and give many thanks to all those who contribute their time and effort to make the day a success”, Mr Deacon concluded.