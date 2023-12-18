Scarborough Lions calling for New Year's Day dippers

Once again, those individuals emboldened enough to brave the chilly North Sea for charity on New Year’s Day, are invited by Scarborough Lions to register for their annual fund-raising dip on the South Bay beach.

Staged near to the RNLI Lifeboat Station, this seasonal event which combines both the formidable icy sea challenge and an optional fancy dress competition, is now well into its second decade having been established in 2001.

Alongside the traditional Boxing Day events, it has become increasingly popular as another of Scarborough’s festive beach activities that take place each year.

Registration of participants takes place from 10.30am at the Lions minibus next to the Lifeboat House with nearby changing facilities available at the Scarborough Rowing Club.

The approximate timings for the event are: 12.30pm Dippers called into the Start Area, at 12.30pm to assemble on the Beach Area for the Fancy

Dress judging with the countdown to the dip commencing at 12.45pm.

The fancy dress competition will have three categories; for best group and best male and female costumes.

“With the Scarborough Lions New Years Day Dip now in its twenty plus years as a local event, it has developed into the main attraction of the day for the Scarborough area”, Alan Deacon, the co-ordinator stated.

“Attracting some 150 plus dippers and thousands of spectators, Scarborough Lions are pleased to be able to stage this worthy cause raising sponsor money by the dippers to help their own nominated charity, with a percentage going to the Lions for local appeals and requests for help.”

Spectators, families and friends are reminded that the stated times for the proceedings are approximate and that those intending to watch to please arrive early to avoid disappointment.