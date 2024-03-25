Scarborough Lions promise auction night deemed a success
Local individuals and businesses donated promises ( prizes) for the auction. Lions club members donated promises like gardening, baby sitting, and dog walking. The Auctioneer was Mr Richard Kirby who had the gavel and made the auction run smooth. There was a pie and pea supper served too by the catering staff. There was such energy in the room.
In total over £1750 was raised on the night. The Scarborough Lions wish to thank everyone who attended a fun night. This was the first night ever.
The Scarborough Lions have been a club that has been fundraising for over 60 years. They are looking for new members and friends of Lions. The more members they have the more good they can do. The details are on the lions Facebook page.