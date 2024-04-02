Scarborough Lions raise more than £1700 for the community in their recent 'Promise Auction'

The Scarborough Lions Promise Auction raised more than £1700, to put back into the local community. Photo: David Hamilton/ Scarborough Lions.

Scarborough Lions club members, individuals, and businesses all donated promises (prizes) to be auctioned on the night.

More than 70 people attended the event and the auctioneer was Mr Richard Kirby.

Everyone who attended was treated to a traditional pie and pea supper too.

David Hamilton, Scarborough Lions member, said: “I have been a Scarborough Lion for two years now. It is so uplifting fundraising throughout the year to help individuals and groups.”

The Scarborough Lions have been raising money for over 60 years, and the club always needs more members to help them support the local community.