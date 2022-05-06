Follow our live blog below for the latest news from the count at Scarborough Spa as the results come in and refresh the page for updates.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:01
- The Scarborough News are live at Scarborough Spa for the results of the local election.
- The results are due to start shortly.
The Whitby Streonshalh division results have been declared.
A loss for Mayor Linda Wild as Neil Swannick is elected.
Neil Swannick, Labour Party, has been elected for Whitby Streonshalh division with 398 votes.
Sandra Turner, Whitby Area Independents, had 317 votes.
Guy Coulson, Conservative Party, had 304 votes.
Linda Wild, Mayor of Whitby and an Independent candidate, had 95 votes.
Jonathan Harston, Liberal Democrats, had 65 votes.
The turnour for Whitby Streonshalh was 27.93.
The results for the Whitby West division have been declared
Phil Trumper, Conservative Party, has been elected for the Whitby West division and has won with 721 votes.
Asa Jones, Labour Party, had 470 votes.
Glen Goodberry, Whitby Area Independents, had 380 votes.
Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party, had 111 votes.
Matthew Brown, Liberal Democrats, had 77 votes.
The Northstead division results have been declared.
Eric Broadbent, Labour Party and the borough’s incumbent Mayor, has been elected for the Northstead division and won with 661 votes.
John Atkinson, Indpendent, had 459 votes.
Bonnie Purchon, Conservative Party, had 329 votes.
Gabrielle Naptali, Green Party, had 111 votes.
The turnout for the Northstead division was 28.27.
The twelvth results have been declared
The results for Esk Valley and Coast division have been declared.
Clive Pearson, Conservative Party, has been elected for the Esk Valley and Coast division, with 909 votes.
Gerald Dennett, Labour Party, had 571 votes.
Chris Riddolls, Whitby Area Independents, had 444 votes.
Craig Stimson, Liberal Democrats, had 94 votes.
The turnout for Esk Valley and Coast as 36.81
11 of the 17 divisions have been declared, with six divisions left to go.
Scalby and The Coast results have been declared
Results for the Scalby and The Coast division have been declared.
Derek Bastiman, Conservative Party, has been elected for the Scalby and The Coast division with 755 votes.
Andrew Backhouse, Independent, had 492 votes.
Deborah Bore, Liberal Democrats, had 230 votes,
Des Langmead, Independent, had 103 votes.
Denise Sangster, Labour Party, had 381 votes.
The turnour for Scalby and The Coast was 41.9
The Filey division votes have been declared
Sam Cross, Independent, has been elected for the Filey division with 809 votes.
Graham Scott, Labour Party, had 400 votes.
Helen Swiers, Conservative Party, had 661 votes.
The turnout for Filey was 33.43.
The ninth result, for the Seamer division, has been declared
The results for the Seamer division have been declared.
Heather Phillops, Conservative Party, has been elected for the Seamer division with 479 votes.
Bob Jackman, Liberal Democrats, had 136 votes.
Roxanne Murphy, Independent, had 206 votes.
Louise Spivey, Labour Party, had 269 votes.
The turnout figures were 29.44.
The Danby and Mulgrave division results have been declared
David Chance, Conservative Party, has been elected for Danby and Mulgrave division, with 668 votes.
Peter Bolton, Labour Party, had 360.
Annette Hudspeth, Green Party, had 183 votes.
Hero Sumner, Whitby Area Independents, had 165 votes,
The seventh result
The result for the Newby division is in.Subash Sharma, of the Labour Party, has been elected for the Newby division with 589 votes.
Charlie Allanson, Conservative Party, had 383 votes.
Sara Fenander, Green Party, had 102 votes.
Vanda Inman, Independent, had 29 votes.
Norman Murphy, Independent, had 441 votes.