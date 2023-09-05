News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Scarborough luxury designer hosts 'meet and greet' bespoke garment event at Wrea Head Hall Hotel

A Scarborough-based couture luxury designer is hosting a relaxed afternoon reception at Scalby’s Wrea Head Hall Hotel, to meet and greet anyone considering commissioning a bespoke garment.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The First Couture reception on Friday September 8 offers a unique opportunity to have your dream outfit designed and made by Isabelle Randall Bespoke Tailoring and Couture.

Explore and compare the finest fabrics and discuss your dream design ideas for tailored items, occasion and evening wear or unique bridal gowns, prom dresses or statement pieces to be exclusively designed, and made to measure so they fit to perfection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join Isabelle in the library at the Wrea Head Hall Hotel on Barmoor Lane, from 1pm to 3.30pm, where recent commissions and completed garments from Isabelle’s collections will be on display to provide a little inspiration.

Isabelle Randall.Isabelle Randall.
Isabelle Randall.
Most Popular

Although there is no charge for the event, attendance may be registered by booking a ticket through Eventbrite – clients are also welcome to drop in on the day.

Well-known for her hand-crafted individual designs, each creation is designed and made by Isabelle in her studio at Woodend in Scarborough.

Her diverse collections include avant-garde bridal wear, dramatic evening wear and sharply-cut bespoke tailoring using only the finest most luxurious fabrics, all sourced in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isabelle said: “I have some wonderful clients in North Yorkshire but have capacity for more commissions this season and welcome all enquiries.

Wrea Head Hall Hotel.Wrea Head Hall Hotel.
Wrea Head Hall Hotel.

"If you’re attending a wedding or occasion that requires something stunning and special, this event offers you the opportunity to ask any questions about commissioning a one-off made-to-measure garment.”

Related topics:ScalbyScarboroughNorth Yorkshire