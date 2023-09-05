Scarborough luxury designer hosts 'meet and greet' bespoke garment event at Wrea Head Hall Hotel
and live on Freeview channel 276
The First Couture reception on Friday September 8 offers a unique opportunity to have your dream outfit designed and made by Isabelle Randall Bespoke Tailoring and Couture.
Explore and compare the finest fabrics and discuss your dream design ideas for tailored items, occasion and evening wear or unique bridal gowns, prom dresses or statement pieces to be exclusively designed, and made to measure so they fit to perfection.
Join Isabelle in the library at the Wrea Head Hall Hotel on Barmoor Lane, from 1pm to 3.30pm, where recent commissions and completed garments from Isabelle’s collections will be on display to provide a little inspiration.
Although there is no charge for the event, attendance may be registered by booking a ticket through Eventbrite – clients are also welcome to drop in on the day.
Well-known for her hand-crafted individual designs, each creation is designed and made by Isabelle in her studio at Woodend in Scarborough.
Her diverse collections include avant-garde bridal wear, dramatic evening wear and sharply-cut bespoke tailoring using only the finest most luxurious fabrics, all sourced in the UK.
Isabelle said: “I have some wonderful clients in North Yorkshire but have capacity for more commissions this season and welcome all enquiries.
"If you’re attending a wedding or occasion that requires something stunning and special, this event offers you the opportunity to ask any questions about commissioning a one-off made-to-measure garment.”