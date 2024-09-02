Scarborough man, 72, to take part in Great North Run for the tenth time in memory of younger friends

Tony at the Yorkshire Marathon in 2022

Scarborough resident and business owner Tony Robinson OBE is bidding to raise £10,000 for the new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre in York, by taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday (September 8).

Mr Robinson had been adamant that he would stop running after his 70th birthday marathon, but the teams at Yorkshire in Business and Macmillan Cancer Support persuaded him otherwise.

He said: “Around my red hat on all my 'runs' are the names Jude, Digby, Mandy, Charles and Elizabeth. The oldest of the five reached 57.

“I've now run 24 half marathons and four marathons, and in April 2025, I will attempt my fifth and final marathon, the London Marathon, in memory of these fine people.” It will be the tenth time that Mr Robinson, who is co-chair of Yorkshire in Business, has entered the race.

A Macmillan plaque with Rebekah Holmes of Macmillan and Jenn Crowther CEO of Yorkshire in Business Limited

Mr Robinson said of his latest challenge: "It's certainly more challenging and snail-pace slower every year, but the five young friends I run in memory of, Tracie and Jenn from Yorkshire in Business, and all the fabulous donors, keep me going."

Yorkshire in Business, which has five buildings of rented workspace and The Grind/Explore Indie cafe and pop-up shops in Scarborough, uses its profits to provide free business support to start-ups in all towns along the Yorkshire coast.

To find out more, or to donate to Mr Robinson’s fundraising total, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anthony-robinson11 or call into the Grind cafe on St Nicholas Street which collects and runs promotions to support the fundraising.