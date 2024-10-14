Scarborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following collision on Dean Road

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Scarborough
A man has been arrested after blowing 106 on a police breathalyser – three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Police attending the scene of a road traffic collision at around 11pm on Saturday evening (October 12) have arrested the 37-year-old Scarborough man suspected to be at fault.

A statement released on the North Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire coast Facebook page on Saturday at 11.09pm stated: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Dean Road in Scarborough.

“We have just arrested the driver (suspected) at fault - as he has just blown 106 on the breathalyser. (Legal limit is 35) “Please don't end up in the cell next to him tonight..... or worse.”

The man was taken to custody where a sample of blood was obtained.

The suspect was released under investigation whilst police await the toxicology reports.

