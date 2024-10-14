Scarborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following collision on Dean Road
Police attending the scene of a road traffic collision at around 11pm on Saturday evening (October 12) have arrested the 37-year-old Scarborough man suspected to be at fault.
A statement released on the North Yorkshire Police – Yorkshire coast Facebook page on Saturday at 11.09pm stated: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Dean Road in Scarborough.
“We have just arrested the driver (suspected) at fault - as he has just blown 106 on the breathalyser. (Legal limit is 35) “Please don't end up in the cell next to him tonight..... or worse.”
The man was taken to custody where a sample of blood was obtained.
The suspect was released under investigation whilst police await the toxicology reports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.