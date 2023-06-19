Scarborough Man awarded MBE in King Charles' first Birthday Honours list

David Warner, who moved from London to his home on Scarborough’s West Terrace six years ago, is chair of charity Local Trust which successfully helped to deliver the Big Local programme, supporting thousands of residents living in 150 deprived areas across England to transform their neighbourhoods.

Each Big Local area is unique and projects have included new community hubs, food initiatives, projects, new parks, solar farms, small-scall events and activities over more than a decade of resident-led community action.

Mr Warner, 60, said: “I’m very flattered to have been put forward for this honour, The letter arrived in a very imposing envelope marked Urgent and Personal, with On His Majesty’s Service and the Cabinet Office .written on it. I was gobsmacked when I opened it.

David Warner has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list

“I am delighted to receive the MBE. I consider it to be a recognition not only of my contribution but of the contributions of all the fantastic organisations and individuals I have worked with over the years, in particular the thousands of dedicated local volunteers who deliver the Big Local programme and make it such a success.

“It has been one of the greatest pleasures and privileges of my career to be able to meet them, hear about their work and lead an organisation that is supporting them as they transform their communities.”

Matt Leach CEO of Local Trust said: “This honour is very well deserved. Throughout his career David has been an incredible advocate for the potential of local people to make a difference in their own communities and offered real leadership in helping make that a reality.

“The success of both the Big Local programme and the Community Wealth Fund campaign are a testament to both his leadership and ability to achieve real impact through his work.”

Alongside his Local Trust role, Mr Warner is currently a trustee of the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough and acts as a cheerleader for the community initiatives that make up a large part of its work.

He is also a trustee for Coast & Vale Community Action.

Mr Warner has also supported the Two Ridings Community Foundation and played a particularly important role during the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring that local organisations received the right funds at the right time to deliver effective responses.

He has had a long career in the voluntary sector, holding a number of senior roles including Director of Homeless Network, Chief Executive of the National Animal Welfare Trust and Director of London Funders – the organisation that brings together philanthropic funders in the capital.

In the last of these roles, Mr Warner was instrumental in establishing the London Emergencies Trust – a specialist charity tasked to respond to terrorist and other major incidents in London.