Scarborough man banned for 26 months after being found guilty of drink driving

By Louise French
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:40 GMT
A 37-year-old man has been banned from driving for 26 months after he was found to be almost three time the legal limit for alcohol.

Jonathan Craig Hedley, of Hoxton Road in Scarborough, was disqualified from driving for 26 months at Scarborough Magistrates Court.

Hedley was arrested following a road traffic collision on Dean Road in October.

He blew 106ug at the roadside, when the limit is 35ug.

Evidentially, a sample of blood was taken and analysed.

The legal limit is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. Hedley provided a sample of 230 milligrams, almost three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Hedley was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also required to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

