Scarborough man banned for 26 months after being found guilty of drink driving
Jonathan Craig Hedley, of Hoxton Road in Scarborough, was disqualified from driving for 26 months at Scarborough Magistrates Court.
Hedley was arrested following a road traffic collision on Dean Road in October.
He blew 106ug at the roadside, when the limit is 35ug.
Evidentially, a sample of blood was taken and analysed.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. Hedley provided a sample of 230 milligrams, almost three times the legal limit for alcohol.
Hedley was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and 100 hours of unpaid work.
He was also required to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
