Scarborough man is arrested after police appeal for witnesses after assault in the street

A Scarborough man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a police appeal for witnesses earlier this year.

By Graham Chalmers
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:59pm

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information (reference 12230004109) about an assault on St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, on Sunday, January 8. 2023.

Officers were investigating a report of a man aged in his 30s, from County Durham, being punched in the face by another man in the early hours of the morning.

Following the appeal, a witness came forward and provided a statement, leading to a 25-year-old suspect being arrested.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.