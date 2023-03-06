Scarborough man is arrested after police appeal for witnesses after assault in the street

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information (reference 12230004109) about an assault on St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, on Sunday, January 8. 2023.

Officers were investigating a report of a man aged in his 30s, from County Durham, being punched in the face by another man in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the appeal, a witness came forward and provided a statement, leading to a 25-year-old suspect being arrested.

North Yorkshire Police had previously issued an appeal for information about an assault on St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.