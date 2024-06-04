Scarborough man jailed for break-in at family home while victims were asleep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A notorious Scarborough burglar has become the second man to be jailed for a break-in at a family home while the victims were asleep.

Anton Sharlotte, 20, and his sidekick Jordan Eastwood, 24, carried out hourly reconnaissance missions before burgling the family home in Newlands Park Crescent and stealing an Audi A4 from the driveway.

Prosecutor Dan Lee said the pair had been casing the victims’ home for hours before raiding the property.

Then, with hoods up, faces masked and gloves on, they sidled up to the house, broke in through the back door and took the car keys, along with £55 from the owner’s wallet.

Anton Sharlotte.

The named victim had hung the car keys on the inside of the back door before going to bed.

He, his wife and daughter were asleep when Eastwood and Sharlotte turned up at the property at 2.15am, walked in through the front gate, then walked back down the road, initially empty-handed.

Just under an hour later, they left Sharlotte’s then home in Colescliffe Crescent, Barrowcliff, and returned to the family home with their hoods up on a “reconnaissance exercise”.

An hour later, at about 3.30am, they returned and were captured on the homeowners’ Ring Doorbell camera.

They left the property again and returned about 10 minutes later when they forced their way into the house, taking the car key but at that stage leaving the Audi on the drive.

Just under an hour later, Sharlotte returned on his own and took photos of the Audi before leaving again and reuniting with Eastwood and a third man.

They returned to Newlands Park Crescent at about 5.50am when Eastwood and Sharlotte drove off in the Audi while the third man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, kept look-out on the other side of the road.

A few minutes later, the Audi was dumped outside an address in nearby Rowan Close.

Eastwood and Sharlotte then made their way to the property in Colescliffe Crescent.

Meanwhile, the victim woke up to find that his car key and “expensive” vehicle were missing.

He contacted police who found the Audi in Rowan Close at about 10am the same morning.

Damage had been caused to the car’s interior.

Sharlotte and Eastwood, who is formerly of Scarborough, were identified and arrested.

They were each charged with burglary and vehicle theft.

Both admitted the offences and Eastwood was the first to face justice when he was jailed for three years and four months in April.

Sharlotte’s sentence was adjourned to June 3 for a pre-sentence probation report.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said that the “thought of somebody climbing into the house is extremely frightening”.

It had a profound effect on his family and he had since installed extra lighting and security at his home.

Sharlotte’s had previous convictions for three burglaries, shoplifting, aggravated vehicle taking and racially aggravated public disorder.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said his client was illiterate and easily influenced by his criminal peers.

He had since moved from Scarborough to Wakefield but had now lost his accommodation in the West Yorkshire town.

A probation report noted Sharlotte’s lack of remorse.

Judge Simon Hickey said the burglary had had a “marked” effect on the victims who had been caused “emotional distress” and “still had trouble getting to sleep”.

Sharlotte, lately of Bridle Place, Ossett, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.