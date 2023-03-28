Presented to Mr Oxley by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, it was initially bestowed for ‘Services to Heritage’ by the late Queen in her 2021 Birthday Honours List.

Due to the then ongoing Covid-19 situation, he had to wait until this year to receive his award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident of Scarborough’s Old Town since 2005, Mr Oxley’s career aspirations were established while still at primary school when aged eight, he wrote a school essay titled When I am twenty, I want to be an archaeologist.

John Oxley pictured with his MBE.

This very specific definite major purpose would subsequently lead him to studying History and Archaeology at Liverpool University before embarking on his first professional role at Southampton City Council as a museum research officer.

Appointed York’s very first City Archaeologist in 1989, it was a unique position he would hold until December 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His role encompassed overseeing excavations in one of Britain’s richest and foremost municipalities for archaeological remains, from pre-Roman to the Victorian era.

The discovery of 86 decapitated Roman burials in Driffield Terrace between 2004-6, theoretically a gladiator cemetery, is personally the most memorable of finds during his 30-year tenure.

John Oxley pictured at Windsor Castle.

He had the responsibility of managing York City Walls, overseeing the schedule of repair, restoration and interpretation of the best-preserved multi-period city defences in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is fantastic that heritage and archaeology has been recognised through this award," he said.

Post-retirement, Mr Oxley continues to enthusiastically promote community involvement and active participation in archaeology.

As one of the driving forces behind the annual Big Ideas By The Sea Festival, he will be co-ordinating The Big Dig programme in May.

In collaboration with Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society, staged over several days, the event offers practical excavation activities for both primary school groups and the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights in this year’s festival include the appearance of Rick Buckler, the former drummer of The Jam, a lecture by Dr Stephen Buckley on mummification in ancient Egypt and a day-long museum workshop led by Egyptologists Dr Joann Fletcher, Dr Katharina Zinn and archaeologist Marie Woods.