Scarborough man raises over £1600 for charity by walking the Cinder Track
Mr Maskill is not your average octogenarian, he cared for his wife Suzanne at their home in Scalby during the latter stages of her illness, the awareness of which was raised in the recently released movie ‘The Salt Path’ starring Gillian Anderson.
He decided to raise funds for charity PSPA – the only UK charity for those affected by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration – by embarking on a walk from Whitby to Scarborough, following the stunning coastal track.
Mr Maskill said: “The walk went better than I thought it would. I ended up doing it in two halves – it’s all uphill from Robin Hood’s Bay to Ravenscar. It’s a good walk, but a tough one.
“A cycling charity has taken over the track and tarmacked some of it, they’ve done a good job.
“I did 25 miles in total. The walk passes through some beautiful countryside, especially the bit from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay.”
Once back home Mr Maskill celebrated completing his journey with a large gin and tonic.
His proud daughter, Karon Maskill, said: “Despite being pretty exhausted after being his wife’s carer these last couple of years, Dad was determined to raise some money for charity.
“He says he wants to do a charity parachute jump next!”
Mr Maskill has so far raised £1679. To show your support visit his JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/johnmaskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.