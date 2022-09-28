Scarborough man raising money in London Marathon for Bradley Lowery Foundation

Graeme Farrah, from Newby, will be running in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday October 2.

Merlin’s Magic Wand is a charity which aims to make magical experiences for children.

They have recently teamed up with the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Scarborough Sea Life Centre to create a sea-themed space in a new Scarborough holiday home.

Graeme Farrah will be taking part in this years London Marathon to raise money to go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation's holiday home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farrah, Guest Experience Manager at Sea Life Scarborough, said: “I have supported the charity for a few years now; but being able to fundraise for such a worthwhile local project has got all the team even more excited to get involved.

“I've not done a lot of running before, mostly just while playing football! So, when the opportunity came up to run the iconic London marathon, I jumped at the chance to challenge myself and raise money for a great cause at the same time!

“I’ve found it tough making the time to schedule in runs and haven’t had a training plan as such! But I did manage to push myself and run from Scarborough to Whitby a couple of weeks ago! I was only planning on running to Ravenscar and back, but I just got caught up in the moment!”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is a charity which was set up after the six-year-old boy lost his battle to cancer in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley spent time in Scarborough on holiday with his family, and his story touched millions of people.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is building a luxury holiday home in Scarborough for poorly children to make memories with their families.

Mr Farrah is hoping to raise £2,000 towards the cause.

You can sponsor Mr Farrah here.