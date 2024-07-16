Scarborough man receives two commendations at international photography awards

Simon James Smith at the EPA shortlisted exhibition and awards ceremony at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London earlier this month

A Scarborough man has been awarded commendations at two international photography awards.

Simon James Smith, 53, has been shortlisted 20 times in the last 8 years in prestigious international photography competitions.

By day, he works as an account manager for a solar panel company, but in his free time he pursues his passion for photography.

This year Mr Smith has been commended for his photo of the of the Scarborough Crabber ‘C J Lewis’ departing Scarborough harbour at the ‘Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year’ awards, in the category ‘Bring Home the Harvest’.

Scarborough Crabber "C J Lewis" departing Scarborough harbour - Image copyright: Simon James Smith

This international competition received nearly 10,000 entries from 65 countries. The finalist's exhibition was held at the Mall Galleries in London earlier this month.

Mr Smith was also Highly Commended for his image ‘On Parade’ taken at the 2023 Trooping of the Colour at the Event Photography Awards EPA in the Royal occasions Category (joint third).

The national competition received over 1500 entries.

Mr Smith said: “I am very grateful, pleased and honoured to have been awarded these two commendations from these two photography competitions particularly considering the high number of entries the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year received from 65 countries, and all other shortlisted entries in the Royal Occasions category in the Event Photography Awards were professional Royal Press photographs from the national press and Getty.

'On Parade' - Image copyright: Simon James Smith

“I am currently working on two photography projects.

“The first is a local project titled "Scarborough Beyond the Postcard" which my commended picture of the Scarborough Crabber will be part of, I am in the final stages of this photography project and hope to exhibit this project in the town in 2025.

“The second project is about the annual English cultural traditions which my highly commended picture of Trooping of the Colour will be part of, I travel all over the country for this project taking pictures of all the English traditions and annual events, this project is also in the final stages and once completed I am hoping to publish and also exhibit.”

Mr Smith’s Yorkshire coastal photography is exhibited in the SJT arts and craft shop.