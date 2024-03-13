The man was taken to hospital for treatment following the assault

The incident happened on Seamer Road, near the bus stop past Lidl, at around 8pm on Friday night (March 8).

The victim, a local man in his 20s, received minor injuries that were treated at hospital.

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they would like to speak to a witness who got out of a passing van and intervened to protect the victim, preventing further injury to him.

The witness is described as a white man, bald, wearing sunglasses and a hi-vis jacket.

Officers are also seeking information about four suspects.

They are described as:

Female one: white, 5ft 2ins tall, 15-17 years old, dark blonde shoulder-length hair, nose piercing, wearing a black puffa jacket.

Female two: black, 15-16 years old, with afro hair in a ponytail, wearing a black coat.

Male one: mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, thin build, 16-17 years old, short dark afro hair, wearing dark clothing.

Male two: white, short hair, about 16 years old, wearing a dark snood or mask covering his face and a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.