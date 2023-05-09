Scarborough man shares his experience of visiting London to witness Coronation of King Charles III
People around the Scarborough area turned out in their thousands to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III over the weekend, while others made the journey to the nation’s capital to witness the historic events first hand.
From street parties in Scarborough to picnics in the park in Sherburn and Wykeham, a varied weekend of celebrations took place across the borough.
In Ayton, a community litter pick took place as part of ‘The Big Help Out’ on the final day of the bank holiday weekend.
Castle County Councillor Janet Jefferson said: “I was delighted to watch the Coronation of King Charles III and all the other events of the weekend including the Coronation Concert, the special commemorative service at St Mary's Church and our Castle Community Coronation party at Friarage Primary School which, despite the weather, was enjoyed by so many families within our community.”
Scarborough resident Simon James Smith travelled to London to capture the big day on camera. He shared his experience of the day with readers of the Scarborough News.
Mr Smith, who is a project manager for a solar panel company, said: “I got to the Mall about 3.00am and when I arrived both sides were already about four-deep with people camping or sleeping in chairs.
“Until it was light, I rested in St James’s Park and then at 5am I went back to the Mall in time for people to put their tents down and fold their chairs away.
“I was about halfway down The Mall, opposite the statue of the Queen Mother, and being only four back I had a really good view.
“By the time the procession went past there were another 20 or so rows of people behind me, the crowd must have been 25-30 deep.
“The rain came at 10.30, almost on queue for the start of the procession, but everyone put their umbrellas down and it was very good natured.
“The lady next to me was in her 80s and came from Arsenal - she had travelled down at midday on Friday with her two grandchildren.
“There were a lot of Americans and Australians too who had flown in for the Coronation.
“I took a picture of ‘Uncle Mick’ in his Royal attire, he’s a well-known character at these events and I’d photographed him before at the Diamond Jubilee.
“When the procession passed people were clapping and cheering, but we were asked not to wave flags so as not to spook the horses.
“I saw the King as the procession went down in the Diamond Jubilee Coach.
“Then I moved to the top of the Mall, meaning I only got a glimpse of the golden stagecoach, and so I took a picture of people taking pictures on their phones.”
“I moved in front of the Queen Victoria statue ready for the balcony appearance, the crowd gave a joyous cheer when the King appeared.
“Trying to get the tube back out of London it was very busy, and I wound up waiting in a coffee shop for a while before returning to my brother’s at 8pm.”
“I really enjoyed the day, I think pageantry is something we do exceptionally well in this country and we should all be very proud.”