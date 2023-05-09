Scarborough man shares his experience of visiting London to witness Coronation of King Charles III

Simon James Smith (centre) with some of the images he captured on the day.

From street parties in Scarborough to picnics in the park in Sherburn and Wykeham, a varied weekend of celebrations took place across the borough.

In Ayton, a community litter pick took place as part of ‘The Big Help Out’ on the final day of the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle County Councillor Janet Jefferson said: “I was delighted to watch the Coronation of King Charles III and all the other events of the weekend including the Coronation Concert, the special commemorative service at St Mary's Church and our Castle Community Coronation party at Friarage Primary School which, despite the weather, was enjoyed by so many families within our community.”

Capturing the historic moment on mobile phones of the passing of King Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach. Image Simon James Smith

Scarborough resident Simon James Smith travelled to London to capture the big day on camera. He shared his experience of the day with readers of the Scarborough News.

Mr Smith, who is a project manager for a solar panel company, said: “I got to the Mall about 3.00am and when I arrived both sides were already about four-deep with people camping or sleeping in chairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until it was light, I rested in St James’s Park and then at 5am I went back to the Mall in time for people to put their tents down and fold their chairs away.

“I was about halfway down The Mall, opposite the statue of the Queen Mother, and being only four back I had a really good view.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to Westminster Cathedral - picture taken on the Mall. Image: Simon James Smith

“By the time the procession went past there were another 20 or so rows of people behind me, the crowd must have been 25-30 deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rain came at 10.30, almost on queue for the start of the procession, but everyone put their umbrellas down and it was very good natured.

“The lady next to me was in her 80s and came from Arsenal - she had travelled down at midday on Friday with her two grandchildren.

“There were a lot of Americans and Australians too who had flown in for the Coronation.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Simon James Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took a picture of ‘Uncle Mick’ in his Royal attire, he’s a well-known character at these events and I’d photographed him before at the Diamond Jubilee.

“When the procession passed people were clapping and cheering, but we were asked not to wave flags so as not to spook the horses.

“I saw the King as the procession went down in the Diamond Jubilee Coach.

“Then I moved to the top of the Mall, meaning I only got a glimpse of the golden stagecoach, and so I took a picture of people taking pictures on their phones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public in Coronation and Union Jack attire in St. James's park. Image: Simon James Smith

“I moved in front of the Queen Victoria statue ready for the balcony appearance, the crowd gave a joyous cheer when the King appeared.

“Trying to get the tube back out of London it was very busy, and I wound up waiting in a coffee shop for a while before returning to my brother’s at 8pm.”

“I really enjoyed the day, I think pageantry is something we do exceptionally well in this country and we should all be very proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Uncle Mick' in full Union Jack attire on the Mall. Image: Simon James Smith

The Red Arrows on the Coronation flypast Image: Simon James Smith

Coronation Gun salute at Horse Guards Parade fired by the Kings Horse Artillery at 12.01 moments after the Crowning of the King. Image: Simon James Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Royal family on Buckingham Palace balcony including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Simon James Smith

Silhouetted spectors watching the ceremonial parade from the garden terrace of the Royal Society. Image:Simon James Smith

Simon James Smith outside Buckingham Palace