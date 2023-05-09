News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough man shares his experience of visiting London to witness Coronation of King Charles III

People around the Scarborough area turned out in their thousands to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III over the weekend, while others made the journey to the nation’s capital to witness the historic events first hand.

By Louise Perrin
Published 9th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:18 BST
Simon James Smith (centre) with some of the images he captured on the day.Simon James Smith (centre) with some of the images he captured on the day.
Simon James Smith (centre) with some of the images he captured on the day.

From street parties in Scarborough to picnics in the park in Sherburn and Wykeham, a varied weekend of celebrations took place across the borough.

In Ayton, a community litter pick took place as part of ‘The Big Help Out’ on the final day of the bank holiday weekend.

Castle County Councillor Janet Jefferson said: “I was delighted to watch the Coronation of King Charles III and all the other events of the weekend including the Coronation Concert, the special commemorative service at St Mary's Church and our Castle Community Coronation party at Friarage Primary School which, despite the weather, was enjoyed by so many families within our community.”

Capturing the historic moment on mobile phones of the passing of King Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach. Image Simon James SmithCapturing the historic moment on mobile phones of the passing of King Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach. Image Simon James Smith
Scarborough resident Simon James Smith travelled to London to capture the big day on camera. He shared his experience of the day with readers of the Scarborough News.

Mr Smith, who is a project manager for a solar panel company, said: “I got to the Mall about 3.00am and when I arrived both sides were already about four-deep with people camping or sleeping in chairs.

“Until it was light, I rested in St James’s Park and then at 5am I went back to the Mall in time for people to put their tents down and fold their chairs away.

“I was about halfway down The Mall, opposite the statue of the Queen Mother, and being only four back I had a really good view.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to Westminster Cathedral - picture taken on the Mall. Image: Simon James SmithKing Charles III & Queen Camilla in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to Westminster Cathedral - picture taken on the Mall. Image: Simon James Smith
“By the time the procession went past there were another 20 or so rows of people behind me, the crowd must have been 25-30 deep.

“The rain came at 10.30, almost on queue for the start of the procession, but everyone put their umbrellas down and it was very good natured.

“The lady next to me was in her 80s and came from Arsenal - she had travelled down at midday on Friday with her two grandchildren.

“There were a lot of Americans and Australians too who had flown in for the Coronation.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Simon James SmithKing Charles III & Queen Camilla waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Simon James Smith
“I took a picture of ‘Uncle Mick’ in his Royal attire, he’s a well-known character at these events and I’d photographed him before at the Diamond Jubilee.

“When the procession passed people were clapping and cheering, but we were asked not to wave flags so as not to spook the horses.

“I saw the King as the procession went down in the Diamond Jubilee Coach.

“Then I moved to the top of the Mall, meaning I only got a glimpse of the golden stagecoach, and so I took a picture of people taking pictures on their phones.”

Members of the public in Coronation and Union Jack attire in St. James's park. Image: Simon James SmithMembers of the public in Coronation and Union Jack attire in St. James's park. Image: Simon James Smith
“I moved in front of the Queen Victoria statue ready for the balcony appearance, the crowd gave a joyous cheer when the King appeared.

“Trying to get the tube back out of London it was very busy, and I wound up waiting in a coffee shop for a while before returning to my brother’s at 8pm.”

“I really enjoyed the day, I think pageantry is something we do exceptionally well in this country and we should all be very proud.”

'Uncle Mick' in full Union Jack attire on the Mall. Image: Simon James Smith'Uncle Mick' in full Union Jack attire on the Mall. Image: Simon James Smith
The Red Arrows on the Coronation flypast Image: Simon James SmithThe Red Arrows on the Coronation flypast Image: Simon James Smith
Coronation Gun salute at Horse Guards Parade fired by the Kings Horse Artillery at 12.01 moments after the Crowning of the King. Image: Simon James SmithCoronation Gun salute at Horse Guards Parade fired by the Kings Horse Artillery at 12.01 moments after the Crowning of the King. Image: Simon James Smith
Members of the Royal family on Buckingham Palace balcony including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Simon James SmithMembers of the Royal family on Buckingham Palace balcony including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Simon James Smith
Silhouetted spectors watching the ceremonial parade from the garden terrace of the Royal Society. Image:Simon James SmithSilhouetted spectors watching the ceremonial parade from the garden terrace of the Royal Society. Image:Simon James Smith
Simon James Smith outside Buckingham PalaceSimon James Smith outside Buckingham Palace
Members of the public watching the Coronation service on the big tv screen in St. James's park.Members of the public watching the Coronation service on the big tv screen in St. James's park.
