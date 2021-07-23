No Limits Martial Arts Centre is setting up a charity foundation - Brian Armstrong with his team - pic Richard Ponter

The No Limits Foundation was founded at the beginning of the pandemic by Brian Armstrong of No Limits Martial Arts.

It aims to give less fortunate people living in Scarborough and the surrounding areas a fighting chance.

A statement of the foundation webpage says: "At The No Limits Foundation, we aim to provide support and relief to those in need by reason of youth, age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or any other disadvantage.

"We aim to undertake work in Scarborough and the surrounding areas, by provision of financial support to other registered charities and/or individuals."

The foundation is the brainchild of Brian Armstrong, 48. The launch of the foundation will take place at the official opening of the No Limits Gym on Victoria Road at 4.00pm on July 24.

A party will follow from 5pm until midnight at the Rosco Rooms opposite the gym.

Money is raised from the sale of drinks at the gym and by donations from memebers.

In addition, gym members Hannah Blackshire and Michelle Ahmed have been raising money by playing Facebook games for charity.

To date the Foundation has raised over £50,000.

So far money has been donated to the RNLI, Swim Surf, nurses and local inspiration Liam Critchett.