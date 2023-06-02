Scarborough man to stay overnight with the 'world's most violent poltergeist' to raise money for charity

On Auguse 15, Mr Koppert, host of the Fortean News Podcast and popular ghost story TikTok account @Confessions_of_ghost-boy will travel to one of the worlds most haunted locations; 30 East Drive in Pontefract.

This is infamously home to “The Black Monk” which has been the inspiration for a movie, a book entitled “the worlds most violent poltergeist” and seen some of the top paranormal TV stars travel from across the world to film there, but so far none dare do it alone.

Mr Koppert will be locked in on his own and live stream his experience as he takes on the monk in the dark of the night – and he will do it all to raise money for IDAS a domestic abuse charity.

James Koppert will spend the night with the 'world's most violent poltergeist'

When Mr Koppert, who lectures as an expert on ADHD Behaviour and is a Youth Voice and Creative Engagement Officer, announced the event, the video received 200k views in 24 hours.

Mr Koppert, who was recently described on a Canadian radio show as “the paranormal philosopher” stated: “To me this is a metaphor.

"Domestic abuse is a rising problem and to many it is this hidden force inside a home that you feel powerless against.

"That’s what it will be like for me when I stay overnight in the dark, in fear, against the Black Monk’s unseen force.

Mr Koppert will live stream his experiences

"People are calling me brave, but I am doing this for one night and get out, many others will still be trapped the next day and beyond.

"I hope it will raise awareness of the issue but also give strength to those who are in the same situation to seek the help of others”.

Mr Koppert runs the Yorkshire Coast Paranormal investigation team and has become known for doing solo investigations.

For Halloween he went into the middle of the forest to an infamous paranormal hot spot alone in the pitch black from 11pm to 1am and live streamed to his followers.

Mr Koppert hosts a popular paranormal podcast

However, none have been as extreme as 30 East Drive, a place you must sign a waiver just to enter due to so many people having received physical attacks from the “Black Monk”.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/30eastdrive