Duncan Lewis will be walking the inland leg of the Cleveland Way, from Helmsley to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, starting on Tuesday September 20.

Duncan, a communication trainer and author, said: “I have volunteered for The Prince’s Trust for almost 20 years, both as a Mentor and Trainer.

"Last year I wrote my debut book Speak Out! with £2 from every sale donated to the trust.

Businessman Duncan Lewis is walking 55 miles for The Princes Trust.

"This year I wanted to do a physical challenge while fundraising for all young people supported by the trust to secure opportunities in employment, self employment, education and training.”

Duncan said: “Living in Scarborough, I have walked most coastal stretches of the Cleveland Way over the years but never the inland sections.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of walking this distance that will entail 20 miles for each of the first two days and 15 miles on the final day, with two overnight stops.”

Duncan believes passionately in helping young people.

He said: “To be in a position to support young people is a responsibility I take very seriously.

"To share some my life’s experience with them is the least I can do.

"After all, they are our future”.

Duncan runs his business Eaglei, working mainly throughout Yorkshire, helping individuals, groups and teams to develop their communication, presentation and public speaking skills.