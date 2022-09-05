Scarborough man to walk 55 miles to raise money for The Prince's Trust
A Scarborough man is attempting to walk 55 miles over three days to raise funds for leadingyouth charity, The Prince’s Trust.
Duncan Lewis will be walking the inland leg of the Cleveland Way, from Helmsley to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, starting on Tuesday September 20.
Duncan, a communication trainer and author, said: “I have volunteered for The Prince’s Trust for almost 20 years, both as a Mentor and Trainer.
"Last year I wrote my debut book Speak Out! with £2 from every sale donated to the trust.
Most Popular
-
1
Yorkshire coast walks: Seven secret places to eat where you can take in the breath-taking views of the sandy beaches along the Yorkshire coast
-
2
Caravan seized after owner 'disposed of toilet waste down alleyways and drains' in Scarborough
-
3
Scarborough woman’s ‘lifetime opportunity’ to model in national modelling competition
-
4
Heritage Open Days: here's what's going on around the Scarborough area
-
5
Woman found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
"This year I wanted to do a physical challenge while fundraising for all young people supported by the trust to secure opportunities in employment, self employment, education and training.”
Duncan said: “Living in Scarborough, I have walked most coastal stretches of the Cleveland Way over the years but never the inland sections.
"I am looking forward to the challenge of walking this distance that will entail 20 miles for each of the first two days and 15 miles on the final day, with two overnight stops.”
Duncan believes passionately in helping young people.
He said: “To be in a position to support young people is a responsibility I take very seriously.
"To share some my life’s experience with them is the least I can do.
"After all, they are our future”.
Duncan runs his business Eaglei, working mainly throughout Yorkshire, helping individuals, groups and teams to develop their communication, presentation and public speaking skills.
Duncan is aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/D-Lewis63 to donate.