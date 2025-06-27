Colin will be supported by his daughters and friends during the walk

A Scarborough man who was told he may never walk again is to climb Roseberry Topping to raise funds for the four charities which aided his recovery.

In 2021, Colin Phipps, 59, from Scarborough was told he would likely never walk again after sustaining a spinal cord injury.

Four years later, he is climbing Roseberry Topping.

Colin was working as a Network Rail signaller when a lever in the signal box became stuck. In his efforts to get it moving again, he felt something click in his mid-back.

Colin Phipps was told he may never walk again

His symptoms progressed to tingling in his feet, loss of mobility in his left leg, and he eventually started collapsing to the floor.

After an urgent scan revealed that his spinal cord was compressed, he was sent for emergency surgery.

During the surgery, as the cord was decompressed, there was a rush of blood that caused damage Colin’s spinal cord, leading to lifelong mobility issues.

He was initially told that he may never walk again, but after three months of intense specialist rehabilitation at the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital, he was able to walk short distances with the aid of a stick.

Colin improves his strength

Colin has continued to make progress since returning home and is able to walk around the house without using mobility aids as long as he takes regular rests. When he goes out, he is able to walk with his sticks, although he finds it more hazardous as he cannot stop or change direction suddenly and relies on other people to be aware of him.

Colin credits his recovery to four charities: Spinal Injuries Association, who provide Colin with clinical advice, peer support, and access to his local community group; the Spinal Unit Recreation Fund (SURF), who fund equipment and social functions; the Police Treatment Centres in Harrogate, who provided physiotherapy; and the Transport Benevolent Fund (TBF).

Colin said: “I have seen what these four charities have done for both myself and others and I would not be where I am today without them.”

With his mobility improved, Colin has decided to challenge himself in aid of the charities that helped him through his recovery. Although walking is still difficult and he has to take frequent breaks, Colin is planning to climb Roseberry Topping on Saturday, July 5.

Colin added: “I always wanted to do it when I wasn’t disabled. It’s comparatively short, but it’s steep, especially at the top. I thought, I need a challenge and this is such a challenge.”

Despite Colin’s intense training and improved mobility, the climb still poses a risk to him as he has limited control of his legs. Colin said: “Getting down is my biggest fear because the falls I’ve had were when I’ve been accelerating. I can’t stop myself and I think I twist up and I fall.”

To support Colin's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-phipps.