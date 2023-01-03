News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough man Tony Jameson-Allen awarded MBE in New Year honours

A Scarborough man has been awarded an MBE in the new year honours for his services to dementia and loneliness.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:06pm

Tony Jameson-Allen is co-founder of The Sporting Memories Foundation, a charity and social enterprise that helps older people to reminiscence, replay and reconnect through the power of sport and physical activity.

The foundation supports a wide range of people aged 50-plus, including those living with dementia, living with depression or facing isolation and loneliness.

Speaking on his Twitter account, Mr Jameson-Allen said: “Seems I can put MBE after my name now.

Tony Jameson-Allen, of Director and Co-Founder of The Sporting Memories Network has been given 90,000 images from the archive of Reuters - 24 crates - that will 'future proof' the work they do with people with dementia, depression and loneliness. Picture: Tony Jameson-Allen.
“Been lucky to work with many brilliant people.”

He is pictured here looking at one of the thousands of file sheets given to the foundation by Reuters – 90,000 images in 24 crates - that will future-proof the work it does with people with dementia, depression and loneliness.

Also included in the honours is Kenneth Brian Gill, who was awarded an MBE for services to the community in Ryedale.

Tony Jameson-Allen, Co-Founder of The Sporting Memories Network has been given 90,000 images from the archive of Reuters - 24 crates - that will 'future proof' the work they do with people with dementia, depression and loneliness. picture: James Hardisty