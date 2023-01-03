Tony Jameson-Allen is co-founder of The Sporting Memories Foundation, a charity and social enterprise that helps older people to reminiscence, replay and reconnect through the power of sport and physical activity.

The foundation supports a wide range of people aged 50-plus, including those living with dementia, living with depression or facing isolation and loneliness.

Speaking on his Twitter account, Mr Jameson-Allen said: “Seems I can put MBE after my name now.

“Been lucky to work with many brilliant people.”

He is pictured here looking at one of the thousands of file sheets given to the foundation by Reuters – 90,000 images in 24 crates - that will future-proof the work it does with people with dementia, depression and loneliness.

Also included in the honours is Kenneth Brian Gill, who was awarded an MBE for services to the community in Ryedale.