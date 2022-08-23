Scarborough man Tony Robinson OBE to celebrate birthday with charity fundraisers

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be turning 70 in September, and will be running in the Great North Run on Sunday September 11 and the Yorkshire Marathon in York on Monday October 17.

He has already run 70 seven-mile runs for Macmillan Cancer Support, and money raised in the half marathon and full marathon will also be donated to the charity.

Tony said: “I have seen what Macmillan Cancer Support provide and they are a real lifeline to people with cancer and their families.

Tony Robinson is celebrating his 70th birthday with 70 seven-mile runs, a half marathon and a full marathon in memory of his friends.

“I wanted to do something to mark my 70th year of being on the planet and thought best to raise funds for such a worthy cause. I know times are incredibly difficult at the minute and have often found that people with very little give the most. If people can share my story or, even better, donate a quid or too, it would be very much appreciated.“I must thank all of my supporters so far, including the staff at The Teapot on the East Pier, for keeping me topped up on coffee and scones!”

After losing five friends to cancer, Tony is aiming to raise £2,500 in their honour.

Jude, Digby, Mandy, Charles and Elizabeth are all represented on his lobster hat that he wears for his runs.

Tony said, “The hat is a real conversation starter, that’s for sure! But when the going gets tough, their (Tony’s friends’) faces and the memories of the times we had together inspire me to keep going. I’m the lucky one.”

Tony fits his training around a very busy work life of being a business speaker and author, whilst also serving as patron of the John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank.

Rebekah Holmes, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager in Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tony for dedicating his 70 th year to others by taking on this epic challenge. It is a very touching tribute to the friends he has lost and we can’t thank him enough for doing whatever it takes for people living with and affected by cancer.”