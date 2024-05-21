Scarborough man walks 170 miles in just over a month to raise money for SPARKS
Mr Wood is well-known within the town for his role in helping to organise and promote the Rotary Club of Scarborough’s Christmas Toy Appeal.
Each year, his company, Peace of Mind Financial Solutions, choses a local charity to support, which this year is the SPARKS PROJECT.
Mr Wood said: “We held a gala dinner in January, but I wanted to do more.
“I love walking, it’s good for you both physically and mentally, and I initially planned to walk 150 miles in April.
“However, illness meant that I had to extend the deadline by a week, and I actually ended up walking close to 170 miles.
“It has been a privilege to do this for them.
“They’re a great group of people doing great work.”
The final leg of Mr Wood’s was from the SPARKS base in Eastfield to their office in Barrowcliff.
SPARKS stands for Solving Problems And Real Kickstart Solutions.
It was originally a three-year project set up independently to help people in the Barrowcliff /Woodlands Ward who were falling through the net and in need of support.
The project was a success and SPARKS PROJECT has now become a Registered Charity to ensure the future of its work.
They expanded into Eastfield in Scarborough and became part of the More for Eastfield programme.
They deal with a range of issues including food, fuel and data poverty, mental health issues, social isolation, domestic abuse and addiction.
They also offer advice on training and employment.
