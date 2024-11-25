Scarborough man who introduced cricket to 20 schools across North Yorkshire named Coach of the Year at Chance to Shine awards
Owen Batchelor was named Schools Coach of the Year at the Chance to Shine awards, after introducing cricket to 20 schools across Scarborough and Ryedale as part of the charity’s programmes.
Owen, who delivers sessions in his role at Yorkshire Cricket Board, was hailed for his fun and inclusive approach to the sport, as well as his ability to support teachers to deliver cricket themselves.
“He’s really, really kind and he plays games with us and helps us. Even though it’s really fun, he gets a bit of education in there as well,” said Maja, a student at Sleights Primary School in Whitby.
Lucy Taylor, PE teacher at the school, said: “He’s got such great behaviour management skills. The way he addresses every child, regardless of their capability, is so powerful.”
Speaking after receiving his award, Owen said: “I like coaching because I can find the balance and speak to individuals in a way that’s tailored to them.
“Getting into different communities across Yorkshire and meeting people from diverse backgrounds is such a joy.”
Kate Stephens, chief executive of Chance to Shine, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our award winners, who shine a light on the Chance to Shine vision of allowing all young people to play, learn and develop through cricket.
“Amidst an ongoing cost of living crisis, and faced with less active lifestyles than ever before, the need for our cricket programmes has never been greater.”
