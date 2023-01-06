Scarborough man who survived Commercial Street bombing during WW2 passes away aged 94

James Ronald ‘Roy’ Hall

The life of James Ronald ‘Roy’ Hall was remembered at a service at Woodlands Crematorium earlier this month.

Mr Hall, who died in December aged 94, was just twelve years old when bombs fell on his family home in Commercial Street, killing his mother Lavinia, ten-year-old sister Sheila, and two-year-old brother Alan.

The bombing raid, which took place on March 18 1941, was one of the worst to hit Scarborough during the second world war.

It is estimated that nearly one hundred planes were involved, dropping some 55 high-explosive bombs, several parachute mines and thousands of incendiaries on the town.

The young Roy was looking after his grandmother a few doors away as bombs rained down on Scarborough destroying the family home with a direct hit.

He raced to the scene and helped rescuers to dig out his family, but only his four-year-old brother, Norman and his father survived.

The brothers remained close ever after, until Norman passed away in 2020.

Mr Hall went on to become a long standing and much respected servant of Scarborough Borough Council, working in the Rating Department, where he would often help struggling householders with domestic tasks whilst on his rounds.

His funeral took place at Woodlands Crematorium on January 3, where mourners heard of the events of 1941 and the life of a dedicated and loyal servant of the town.