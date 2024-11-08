Scarborough author Jamie Kershaw and the covers of two of his books for children.

A Scarborough man has just released some new children’s books which are available on Amazon.

Around 2016, dad-of-three Jamie Kershaw wrote a bunch of short, humorous stories with a moral.

These were bedtime reading, and provided some light entertainment.

It took no less than six years further to find a suitable illustrator, Sangi Parvin, who agreed to take on my projects.

And now the books are available to read, as follows:

Kippertooth saves the day! Emily, Jock, Stu, and Brains are his family.

A rip-roaring tale of the strength of family bonds, in times of adversity.

Short, humorous story with a moral – How being 'different' can become a positive life-changing asset.

Suitable for five to eight-year-old boys and girls, colouring-in picture available.

A short, humorous story, with a moral. Best suited for 5-8 year old girls and boys.

Notes from the Attic

“You can take the artist away from the art, but you can never take the art away from the artist!”

Musical instruments are stored, and forgotten about, in an attic.

They are still alive, and can only dream about playing again one day.

The instruments make a plan to escape, and go to all the major festivals.

After some time, the instruments arrive at the festivals, and become instant stars.

A short, humorous story with a moral.

Cantankerous Vee, the Yorkshire mouse

Short, humorous, children's story, with a moral.

In the tiny Yorkshire village of Tubton, an elderly lady lived in a cottage.

She lived alone; besides her cat and dog - whom we shall call here Bubble and Squeak.

One morning, a most spectacular event occurred.

There in the corner, eating the dog’s biscuits from the bowl, was a mouse.

Not just any old mouse you understand; but a very wee, small and petrified mouse…

Surf Riders

Two brothers were on their way home from a fabulous holiday.

Arlo and Otto had been in a giant flying machine, surfing in Bali, Indonesia – all the way to the other side of the world!

On their way back home to Cornwall, a surprise North Yorkshire visit; a new puppy dog, and distant cousins re-united.

All these books are best suited for five to eight-year-old girls and boys.