Scarborough mayor to lead moment of reflection in memory of Her Majesty The Queen
As part of the National Moment of Reflection, the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent, will lead a one-minute silence the night before the state funeral.
The public have been invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.
All are welcome to attend the Moment of Reflection at 8pm on Sunday September 18 in the Town Hall gardens in Scarborough.
Alternatively the silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.
The book of condolence at Scarborough Town Hall will be available to sign on Monday September 19 from 9am until 10.30am and from 12.30pm to 7.00pm.
On Tuesday September 20 (the final day of access), it will open at 9am and close at 5pm, which is in line with the national protocol.