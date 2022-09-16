Scarborough mayor to lead moment of reflection in memory of Her Majesty The Queen

The public have been invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

All are welcome to attend the Moment of Reflection at 8pm on Sunday September 18 in the Town Hall gardens in Scarborough.

Alternatively the silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

Mayor Eric Broadbent signs the book of condolence at The Town Hall with Mayoress Lynne Broadbent

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book of condolence at Scarborough Town Hall will be available to sign on Monday September 19 from 9am until 10.30am and from 12.30pm to 7.00pm.