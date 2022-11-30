Paul Creelman

Paul Creelman is a former police officer who began fostering with his wife, Christine, as a new focus after retiring from the North Yorkshire force, and they have provided a home for 15 children over the course of 14 years.

His MBE was awarded by King Charles at Windsor Castle in recognition of that commitment, along with work in the youth justice sector and helping at Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Creelman, 66, said: “I am very honoured to have got it, and would like all foster carers to feel part of it. The job isn’t always easy, but the rewards are amazing.”

“Some people say they would like to foster and I look at them and think they would be excellent.

“Once you have got yourself over the hurdle of taking someone into your home, it all slots into place. You are never unsupported.”

The couple have two children, Andrew, a linguist, and Hannah East, a sports presenter with Sky television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Creelman also spent many years working on a project called Skills 4 Work to guide young people, who had achieved little at school towards work.

He said: “It was a fantastic, successful, project. We have had brick-layers, scaffolders, joiners and ground-workers come out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These were lads who had no academic qualifications when they came to us.

"Now there are so many people who are working, with a trade behind them, because of that project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he has now moved on, Mr Creelman is still involved with the Rainbow Centre, making early morning tours of the streets to offer hot drinks to the homeless and guide them towards help.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for children and young people’s services, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “Foster carers are a vital part of society and the contribution they make is invaluable to the lives of the young people they help.

Advertisement Hide Ad