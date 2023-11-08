Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And it’s out in time for Christmas.

Start your journey high up on Oliver's Mount, before heading into town to absorb some history at the Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum.

If you're more of a sports fan, you can take your pick of rugby, cricket or football.

A game of Monopoly - Scarborough-style!

You'll be spoilt for choice in the evening for entertainment with the Open Air Theatre and Stephen Joseph Theatre.

A visit to Scarborough wouldn't be complete without fish and chips at the harbour and what better way to round it off than a trip to Scarborough Castle.

Six customised Scarborough tokens include a flip flop, sunglasses, ice cream and umbrella.

Tour the exciting sights of Scarborough including Anne Bronte’s grave and Peasholm Park, and accumulate fortunes – but watch out for taxes, jail and bankruptcy!