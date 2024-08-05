The Scarborough Morrisons fundraising team managed to raise £1,500, which Morrisons have committed to matching through The Morrisons Foundation, meaning an amazing £3,000 will go Martin House Children's Hospice.

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the Morrisons fundraising team from Scarborough, challenged themselves to take on a sponsored walk along the Cinder Track from Whitby to Scarborough.

On Thursday (August 1), 20 Morrisons colleagues took on the challenge of walking along the Cinder Track from Whitby to Scarborough to raise funds for Martin House Children's Hospice.

Through their partnership with charity Together for Short Lives, Morrisons Scarborough is twinned with Martin House, which is Scarborough's nearest children's hospice. Together for Short Lives supports the UK's Children's Hospices by ensuring that families make the most of every moment they have together and ensuring those children get all the help and support they need.

The Scarborough fundraising team were joined by colleagues from other shops as well, including those based in Malton, Acomb and Brough.

Morrisons Scarborough has raised an incredible £49,000 for the children's hospice through this partnership and this event has enabled them to surpass their £50,000 target.

Kim Rudge, Community Champion for Morrisons Scarborough, said: "The walk was an incredible amount of fun and everyone enjoyed themselves and the breathtaking views along the way.

"The initial downpour lasted around two hours but even that couldn't dampen our spirits! I'm so thankful for everyone who made the day a success and took time out of their busy schedules to help us raise those vital funds for Martin House."