Scarborough mother-of-six's appeal for help in rare cancer fight

From left: Tracey Watkinson with five of her children; and with her husband Mark.

A Scarborough mother-of-six has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for treatment on a rare form of cancer.

Tracey Watkinson, 52, is trying to raise funds to continue her battle with Primary Peritoneal Cancer, a rare and incurable condition.

Tracey, of Middle Deepdale, said: “My cancer is closely linked to ovarian cancer and is treated exactly the same with surgery and chemo.

“It was a complete shock and came out of nowhere.

"No symptoms, nothing.”

Diagnosed in January 2021, Tracey has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery, but the cancer has recurred twice.

After exhausting options with the NHS, Tracey has been researching alternative therapies and treatments, including a procedure called TACE in Germany, which costs £3,500 per session.

Tracey, who is married to Mark and works as an aesthetics practitioner, is asking for public support to help cover the costs of these treatments and ongoing alternative therapy supplements, which are becoming increasingly difficult for her to afford.

"It has taken a lot of persuasion by the people around me,” she said, “but I am here asking for your help which, for the people that know me and as a strong independent woman, I don't do lightly.

"As I sit here re-ordering just some of the alternative therapy supplements, the cost is already nearing £200 for one month’s supply.

"I do know I/we cannot financially keep it up.

"It was at this point that I decided to listen to the people around me and post this appeal.

“I now feel it's time to advocate for myself even more than I have been doing – I strongly advise this to anyone going through this – with regards to treatments available worldwide as well as on the NHS and in the UK."

Despite the challenges she faces, she is determined to keep fighting for her family and enjoys every moment with her loved ones.

"As you can imagine, I would like to stick around for as long as possible to enjoy watching my family grow, flourish and live,” she added.

So far, £6,200 has been raised towards her target.

Her daughter Olivia has arranged a sponsored walk on February 22 from Whitby Harbour to Scarborough Harbour, which family and friends have signed up to do, while raffles are also being held in the near future.

The Newlands Park pub is also running fundraising events throughout February.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fqzkt if you’d like to donate.