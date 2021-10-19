Scarborough motorcross group to take part in sponsored walk to raise money to buy track

Youngsters on the course at Seamer Road. (JPI Media)

‘Mud in Your Blood’ is a not-for-profit group which gives children and young people the space to ride motorcross bikes at their track on Seamer Road, next to Dean’s Garden Centre.

For the past ten years the group has used the track free of charge but the landowner is now putting it up for sale, and has given them first refusal.

Peter Goodworth, chair of the group, said: “We’re doing various things to fundraise the money needed for the land.

“On Saturday we’re walking from our Seamer Road track, down Seamer Road, through the Valley and along the Foreshore and Marine Drive to the Sealife Centre and back.

“We’ll be jangling buckets the whole way and the children will be wearing their motorcross kit.”

The group needs to raise a total of £65,000.

Peter said: “Please help us to secure the land otherwise we won’t be on it and the kids and their families won’t have anywhere to ride.

“This would be a devastating loss, not only to us but especially the children.

“This club holds an abundance of special memories for us all.”

The group is also planning a Halloween event on Sunday October 31.

Riders will take to the track in fancy dress and there will be a tombola, cake stall and catering truck for spectators.

Those interested in watching or taking part are invited to see what the group is all about.