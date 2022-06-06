Scarborough Museums Trust and Woodend merge to form Scarborough Museums and Galleries

Chief executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries Andrew Clay in the Rotunda

The newly-formed organisation will deliver an exciting range of creative and cultural activities for the people of Scarborough and visitors to the Yorkshire Coast. At the centre will be the Rotunda Museum of Coastal Heritage and Geology, Scarborough Art Gallery, Woodend Gallery and Studios and the 250,000 objects in the Scarborough Collections.

Chief executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries Andrew Clay said: “Our principal aim is to provide a first-class cultural experience for the citizens of Scarborough.

"We have three remarkable grade II listed buildings and a collection that reflects 200 million years of local history.

"In time, we want to ensure that as many people as possible have access to a timeline that begins with the dinosaurs and along the way takes in the 4000-year-old Gristhorpe Man, ancient Greek and Roman gold coins, the grisly medieval ducking stool, Victorian paintings, contemporary art and a fascinating collection of ephemera and social history, not forgetting 80,000 insect specimens.

“We are also dedicated to supporting the creative industries in Scarborough and promoting this important contribution to the local economy – we currently employ 20 staff.”

“Scarborough Museums and Galleries will hit the ground running and is already engaged in a number of important projects.

"We have recently secured £256,000 for the restoration of the Rotunda façade and the From Local to Global project explores aspects of the collection in a colonial context. We are also engaging members of the local community via our new volunteer programme.”

Future projects include the refurbishment of Scarborough Art Gallery and a ‘Museum on the High Street’ which will begin with the Fossil Festival this September.

In addition, a new website is has been launched which will enable schools and families to access an extensive range of learning activities.

Coffee, cake and delicious food is also available at Sitwell by Eat Me which opened in Woodend last year.

Mike Greene, chief executive, Scarborough Borough Council, said: "Scarborough is a cultural powerhouse on the Yorkshire coast.

"The creation of the new Scarborough Museums and Galleries is a welcome development and will contribute hugely to the council's ambition to extend the cultural offer all-year round.

"We very much look forward to working with the museum and galleries as it develops its own plans for the future."

The Rotunda Museums and Scarborough Art Gallery are open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays, plus Bank Holiday Monday. Entry is free upon purchase of a £3 annual pass (not required for under-18s). Entry to Woodend Gallery is free; it is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.