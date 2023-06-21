Scarborough music festival 'Sounds Of Summer' returns for second year running - here's what you need to know

The festival is ran by the Sounds of Scarborough charity and is to help support the local music community.

The Sounds of Summer festival will take place over Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, and Friday July 7 and Sunday July 8.

Last year, 500 people attended to watch over 10 artists/bands in six venues in one weekend but this year the organiser’s are aiming to attract over 1000 people.

Scarborough's Sounds Of Summer festival is returning next week!

The festival will take place at various venues across town, including the Old Parcels Office, Italian Gardens and Sigma (under The Cask).

Each show will feature a genre or theme from Indie to Jazz to Blues/folk and more.

Bands and artists featuring at the festival include Stray Scene, Nick Tudor, Phil Hooley, Ten Foot Tom and the Leprosy Crooks and lots more!

A spokesperson for Sounds Of Scarborough said: “Our aim as with previous years is to showcase local musicians who create original material and to nurture new musician talent whilst also providing mentoring and wellbeing support in what has been a very difficult few years for the performing arts.”

Amongst his year’s festival sponsors are Boyes, Revolutions Music, Heritage Lottery Fund, Seagrown Centre and Marson & Co.

It’s not too late to sponsor a specific event in the festival or just as a general sponsor, if you’re interested then call Paul on 07719 829802.