Scarborough NHS worker taking on Great North Run for people with learning disabilities
Ric Long, admin manager at Eastfield Clinic in Scarborough, part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, is running the world famous half marathon to help his colleague Sue, whose daughter Christine attends a supported residential setting at a farm in Stokesley.
The farm offered promising plans for the residents, including a day centre with amenities like a barber shop, hairdresser, nail bar, and a serene sensory room. However, unfortunately the project came to a halt.
Sue is now attempting to raise £100,000 for an adapted playground and exercise area at the farm, and Ric wants to help his colleague raise awareness.
Sue’s daughter, Christine, 26, who has a learning disability, autism, epilepsy, hearing loss, communication difficulties and ataxia, found solace and support in the farm in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.
Recognising the challenges adults with disabilities face in traditional gym settings, Sue, from Harrogate, envisions this space as not only benefiting the residents but also the broader local community.
Sue said: “Every pound brings us closer to our goal of creating a space where everyone, regardless of ability, can thrive and enjoy the benefits of physical activity.
“I have a long way to go on my fundraising journey, and I’m so grateful that Ric wants to help me spread the word.
“Even if you can spare £1, it would be appreciated to get this project off the ground.”
Ric, who is hoping to finish the 13.1 miles in a personal best of under 2:16, said: “I’ve run the Great North Run two times before, but this year I’m not running for a charity, I was selected through the ballot entry system.
“After speaking to Sue about her daughter, I wanted to do all I can to help her raise awareness for her fundraising.”
To help support Sue, visit her fundraising page https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-for-the-disabled-residents-at-thorntree
