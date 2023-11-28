The winners of the 2023 Celebration of Achievement Awards were revealed in a glittering awards ceremony held at Scarborough Spa recently.

The awards recognise the achievements of staff and volunteers at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Liz Alinaitwe, a deputy sister at Scarborough Hospital, was presented with the top award of the evening. She was presented with the coveted Chief Executive Award for her positive impact on the lives of others.

The discretionary award was selected by the Chief Executive for her exceptional work ‘going above and beyond’ her normal daily duties.

Liz had been instrumental in leading and developing the Trust’s cultural awareness programme. She helped to create a greater understanding of cultures and identities initially at Scarborough Hospital, then supported York teams to develop their own special events.

Following the first-ever cultural awareness week in Scarborough in 2022, this summer York Hospital hosted a week of daily showcases from different cultures and a family day rounded off an incredible week.

This was followed in September 2023 with Scarborough’s second round of cultural events.

Speaking on Liz’s impressive efforts, Simon Morritt, Chief Executive, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained: “Liz is driven by an indomitable belief that we are 'stronger together' and her ability to generate energy and commitment is infectious.

"She has nurtured and supported our newer international nurses in practical ways but also encourages everyone to share their culture.

“Her individual drive, determination, and ability to bring others along with her infectious enthusiasm is to be recognised, as is the role she has played in helping us all to progress in our journey towards creating a more inclusive York and Scarborough family.”

The event, which was attended by 300 staff, showcased the excellent work taking place throughout the Trust.

The Trust’s annual award ceremony, which is fully sponsored, honours those who go ‘above and beyond’ for patients.

The awards reflect the diversity of skills, expertise, and contributions staff provide each day for the benefit of others.